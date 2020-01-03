Walmart is offering this Mainstays Memory Foam Butterfly Chair for $10.84 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Note: available in other colors for various prices.



Details:

Folds for easy storage and transport



Portable seat with ultra-soft faux fur cover



Durable, powder-coated steel frame



Dimensions: 30"L x 31.1"W x 39.6"H



Received 4+ stars from over 45 reviews