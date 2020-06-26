Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
5' x 8' Mainstays Non-Skid Rug Pad
FREE SHIPPING
$14.98 $14.98
Jun 26, 2020
Walmart is offering this 5' x 8' Mainstays Non-Skid Rug Pad for only $14.98 with free in-store pickup or free shipping on orders over $35.

Details:
Protects your floor
Makes your area rugs last longer
Makes vacuuming easier
Rug gripper pad
Received 4+ stars from over 140 reviews!

bathroom home decor Walmart Home Improvement Mainstays Home Furniture Washable Non Slip Rug Pad flooring & area rugs
