Mainstays Perkins Rolling File Cabinet (2 Colors)
$27.94 $89.99
Dec 30, 2019
Expires : 01/11/20
About this Deal

Walmart is offering Mainstays Perkins Rolling File Cabinet (2 Colors) for only $27.94, regularly $89.99. Shipping is free on orders over $35+

Product Details :
  • Stylish rolling file cabinet for the Mainstays Perkins desk
  • Features three drawers and two shelves
  • Adjustable shelf, top, and bottom panels can support up to 11 lbs
  • Drawers can support up to 4.4 lbs
  • Available in White, True Black Oak, and New Cocoa finishes to create a stylish accent for almost any room
  • Rolls for easy placement and access
  • Perfect for use in dens, living rooms, family rooms, entertainment rooms, eat-in kitchens, home offices, guest rooms, and more
  • Easy assembly required

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 05, 2020
only black color is available which is $46.00
