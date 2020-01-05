Walmart is offering Mainstays Perkins Rolling File Cabinet (2 Colors) for only $27.94, regularly $89.99. Shipping is free on orders over $35+



Product Details :

Stylish rolling file cabinet for the Mainstays Perkins desk



Features three drawers and two shelves



Adjustable shelf, top, and bottom panels can support up to 11 lbs



Drawers can support up to 4.4 lbs



Available in White, True Black Oak, and New Cocoa finishes to create a stylish accent for almost any room



Rolls for easy placement and access



Perfect for use in dens, living rooms, family rooms, entertainment rooms, eat-in kitchens, home offices, guest rooms, and more



Easy assembly required