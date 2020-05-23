Back Again, Walmart is offering this Mainstays Storage Cabinet in 3 colors for just $69.99 with free shipping or free in-store pickup.



Product Details:

3 color options: Black Forrest, Northfield Alder and White Stipple



Dimensions (L x W x H): 21.31 x 15.44 x 59.88 Inches



The interior of the cabinet includes 2 adjustable shelves and 2 fixed shelves



Decorative handles complement the classic look and refined lines



Laminated particleboard for a finished and complete look