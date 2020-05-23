Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Mainstays Storage Cabinet (3 Colors) + Ships Free
$69.99 $89.99
Mar 12, 2020
Expires : 05/22/20
About this Deal

Back Again, Walmart is offering this Mainstays Storage Cabinet in 3 colors for just $69.99 with free shipping or free in-store pickup.

Product Details:
  • 3 color options: Black Forrest, Northfield Alder and White Stipple
  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 21.31 x 15.44 x 59.88 Inches
  • The interior of the cabinet includes 2 adjustable shelves and 2 fixed shelves
  • Decorative handles complement the classic look and refined lines
  • Laminated particleboard for a finished and complete look

jp_az_2007
jp_az_2007 (L1)
May 23, 2020
Where are you getting these prices from, this Mainstays Storage Cabinet (3 Colors) + Ships Free you say is ONLY $69.99 turns out to be ONLY $139.00 and Out of Stock. This is the 5th item I have wasted my time on checking the sites only to find out the price is way off, one was off $100. and none in stock. DO YOUR JOB AND GET IT RIGHT. I'll wait a week and come back to see if things are corrected, if not I'm gone, and I buy a lot online.
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 23, 2020
Price was Mar 12, 2020
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 02, 2020
Back again
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Mar 01, 2020
Just wow deal ;)
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Feb 19, 2020
NICE DEAL
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Dec 04, 2019
Love the color
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 29, 2019
Now $54.99
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Nov 06, 2019
I had listed this the other day at $54.99 and updated the $54.99 to $59.99 when I saw the change. I'm not sure what happened.
Riskybuytitu
Riskybuytitu (L3)
Nov 06, 2019
good deal!
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Oct 02, 2019
So nice!
