Walmart is having this Manor Park Junior Twin Trundle Bed (White) for $98.75 (Reg. $179.00) with free shipping!



Details:

Constructed out of solid wood with a painted finish

In a durable and long-lasting design with a contemporary style

Supports slats included, no box spring needed

Finished in a simple, trendy color

Pair with our matching bunk bed for extra sleeping space

Does not include mattresses or bedding

Ships ready to assemble with step-by-step instructions

74” W x 42” D x 10” H / 50 lbs