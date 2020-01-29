For a limited time only, Ashley Furniture is offering McCade 3-Piece Reclining Sectional on sale for $1,425.98, originally $2,049.98. Use this coupon code: HITSNOOZE at online checkout to cut the price. Shipping adds $179.99 to your purchase.



Features:

Corner-blocked frame with metal reinforced seat



Attached back and seat cushions



Pull tab reclining motion



Reclining loveseat: lift-top storage console and 2 cup holders



Reclining sofa: dual-sided recliner, middle seat remains stationary



High-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in thick poly fiber



Polyester upholstery