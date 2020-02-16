Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Member's Mark Standage Leather Motion Sofa

$499.00 $699.00
+ $99.00 Shipping
Expires: 02/23/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Sam's Club has this Member's Mark Standage Leather Motion Sofa for just $499.00! Shipping fees start from $99, or opt for free in-club pickup.

Product Details:
  • Member's Mark Top Grain Leather match cover
  • Dual reclining sofa
  • Quality Leggett and Platt reclining mechanisms
  • Rich brown finish
  • Nailhead accents
  • Dimensions: 61.75"L x 38.62"D x 42.75"
  • Received 4+ stars out of 120+ reviews

