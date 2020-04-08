Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Modern Wood Lift Top Coffee Table + Ships Free

$87.00 $99.99
+ Free Shipping
Walmart offers Modern Wood Lift Top Coffee Table for $87.00 + Free Shipping

Product Details:
High quality mechanism enables the tabletop to be lifted up or lowered down
A hidden compartment beneath the top is designed to store your often-used item
Made of high quality P2 compliant MDF and metal mechanism
Comes with 8 foam pads
Comes with all necessary hardware and assembly guide
Weight: 46.2 lbs
Dimensions: 38.60 x 19.70 x 16.50 Inches

home decor Free Shipping Walmart home furniture Storage & Organization Coffee Table Home Furniture
Comments (2)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 08, 2020
Back again
kushashi
kushashi (L2)
Feb 25, 2020
price increase from previous post of $73.60 to $87.00
