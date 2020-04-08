Walmart offers Modern Wood Lift Top Coffee Table for $87.00 + Free Shipping



Product Details:

High quality mechanism enables the tabletop to be lifted up or lowered down

A hidden compartment beneath the top is designed to store your often-used item

Made of high quality P2 compliant MDF and metal mechanism

Comes with 8 foam pads

Comes with all necessary hardware and assembly guide

Weight: 46.2 lbs

Dimensions: 38.60 x 19.70 x 16.50 Inches