Modern Wood Lift Top Coffee Table + Ships Free
$87.00
$99.99
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal
|Walmart offers Modern Wood Lift Top Coffee Table for $87.00 + Free Shipping
Product Details:
High quality mechanism enables the tabletop to be lifted up or lowered down
A hidden compartment beneath the top is designed to store your often-used item
Made of high quality P2 compliant MDF and metal mechanism
Comes with 8 foam pads
Comes with all necessary hardware and assembly guide
Weight: 46.2 lbs
Dimensions: 38.60 x 19.70 x 16.50 Inches
Related to this item:home decor Free Shipping Walmart home furniture Storage & Organization Coffee Table Home Furniture
What's the matter?