Kohl's Mohawk Doormats (Mult. Styles)

$8.39 $19.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Kohl's is offering Mohawk Doormats (Mult. Styles) for only $8.39 with free shipping when cardholders use code GIFT30 (30% off w/ card) and code FEBMVCFREE (free ship w/card) at checkout!

Non-cardholders can use code ROSES (15% off) to drop the price down to $10.19 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Notable $8.39 Mohawk Doormats w/ Code GIFT30

home decor home patio Decor Home Improvement outdoor gear kohls doormat
Comments (2)

