hayneedle is having this Monarch 71 In. Open Concept Display Etagere for just $69.99, originally $198.26. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Made of MDF and melamine



5 fixed open-back shelves



Open design for displaying pictures and decorative pieces



Great addition to your living room



Dimensions: 47.25W x 14.25D x 71H inches