Head over to Walmart and get this Novogratz Her Majesty Daybed and Trundle on sale for $315.12. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Mid-Century Design. Features a diamond-tufted backrest with wingback arms and tapered brown legs.



Made with a sturdy wood frame and upholstered in premium linen. Available in multiple colors.



Pull out trundle with casters that lock in place. Accommodates two standard twin size mattresses (sold separately ? maximum mattress height for the trundle is 6?).



Daybed dimensions: 75.5?L x 43.5?W x 33.5?H. Trundle dimensions: 75?L x 40?W x 11.5?H. Weight limit daybed: 400 lb. Trundle weight limit: 250 lb.



Ships in one box and it is easy to assemble. Shipping dimensions: 88?L x 32?W x 6?H. Product weight: 96 lb. Gross weight: 114 lb.