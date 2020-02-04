Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Novogratz Memphis Dining Table| 4 Colors (Ships Free)

$79.88 $157.76
+ Free Shipping
Walmart
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Walmart is offering this Novogratz Memphis Dining Table (Espresso) for only $79.88 with free shipping.

Details:
Hollow core construction makes this table lightweight and sturdy
Easily accommodate a family of 6
Table dimensions: 59"L x 35.5?W x 28"H. Weight limit: 105 lb.
Carton dimensions: 72"L x 39"W x 4"H. Net weight: 46 lb. Gross weight: 62 lb.

Comments

arulratnam05
arulratnam05 (L1)
Feb 04, 2020
Now all colors are same price $69.88
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Feb 03, 2020
Price drop
Reply
arulratnam05
arulratnam05 (L1)
Feb 04, 2020
Now all colors are same price $69.88
Reply
