Walmart is offering this Novogratz Memphis Dining Table (Espresso) for only $79.88 with free shipping.



Details:

Hollow core construction makes this table lightweight and sturdy

Easily accommodate a family of 6

Table dimensions: 59"L x 35.5?W x 28"H. Weight limit: 105 lb.

Carton dimensions: 72"L x 39"W x 4"H. Net weight: 46 lb. Gross weight: 62 lb.