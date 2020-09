Costway is offering their Outdoor Camping Cook Table w/ Storage for only $89.95 when you use code XQOP70295 with free shipping!



Details:

Comes with large cooking table



6 cubes storage space



Perfect for picnics, backyard BBQs, tailgating, and more



Material: Steel, Aluminum, MDF, Oxford Fabric



Overall dimension: 38" x 19" x31.5" (L x W x H)



Net weight: 21 lbs