Pier 1

Pier 1

Papasan Chair Frame w/ Cushion
$79.20 $179.95
Feb 16, 2020
Expires : 02/18/20
About this Deal

Price for cardholders is $79.20 w/ code 2612


Pier 1 is offering a complete Papasan Chair Frame w/ Cushion for only $99.00 when you add a bowl, base and cushion to your cart (price will show in-cart)! Get free in-store pickup, free shipping over $49 with code SWEETFS at checkout.

Product Details:
  • Bowl: 45.25"Dia x 16.50"H
  • Base: 27.50"D x 12"H
  • Cushion: 50"W x 4"D x 50"H
  • Bowl & Base Natural rattan
  • Lacquered finish
  • Received 4+ stars out of 380+ reviews

home decor home Living Room furniture chairs Home Furniture Pier 1 papasan chair
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 16, 2020
Price drop now $79.20 with new code 2612
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Dec 19, 2019
I used to have one of these chairs at home. It's super comfortable haha could almost sleep in it XD
