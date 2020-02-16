Price for cardholders is $79.20 w/ code 2612





Pier 1 is offering a complete Papasan Chair Frame w/ Cushion for only $99.00 when you add a bowl, base and cushion to your cart (price will show in-cart)! Get free in-store pickup, free shipping over $49 with code SWEETFS at checkout.



Product Details:

Bowl: 45.25"Dia x 16.50"H



Base: 27.50"D x 12"H



Cushion: 50"W x 4"D x 50"H



Bowl & Base Natural rattan



Lacquered finish



Received 4+ stars out of 380+ reviews