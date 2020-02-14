This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
PE Foam 3D Self Wall Stickers
$1.70
$1.93
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/13/20
About this Deal
|eBay is offering PE Foam 3D Self Adhesive Panels Wall Stickers for only $1.70, regularly $1.93. Shipping is free on this order.
Product Details :
Three-dimensional decorative soft foam, anti-collision for children, care for your family safe.
safety and environmental protection, non-toxic odor-free, suitable for family safe home space.
lifelike, natural brick pattern effect, simple and modern style.
Free DIY, easy self-adhesive design, installation, casual collage, arbitrarily cut.
Compared wallpaper better noise reduction effect.
Related to this item:home decor Free Shipping eBay Wall decor Wall Sticker 3d wall stickers 3D Wall Panels Wall Stickers for Bedroom
What's the matter?