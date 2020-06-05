Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
BJs Wholesale Coupons »

7-Pc. Peyton Dining Set w/ 2 Drop-In Leaves + F/S

$799.99 $1799.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 07/14/20
BJs Wholesale Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

BJ's Wholesale is offering this 7-Pc Peyton Dining Set w/ 2 Drop-In Leaves for only $799.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Two 18" removable table leaves
  • Thick table legs
  • Rectangle dining table
  • Unique upholstered and slat back chairs
  • Table Dimensions: 42" L x 59" W
  • Chair Dimensions: 20" L x 20" W x 40" H

Related to this item:

home decor Free Shipping furniture Dining Set Home Furniture dining room BJs Wholesale Club dining furniture
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
24 days ago
Back again, Today Only
Reply
techboss302
techboss302 (L1)
Jun 06, 2020
Great deal, thanks!
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 05, 2020
Back Again, Valid Until 6/7
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf - 9 Colors / 3 Sizes - AS SEEN ON Business Insider As The Perfect College Dorm Room Essential (Original Size, Bamboo in Black)
Amazon
$34.99 $59.00
Home Depot
Furinno 39-in Rectangular Espresso 2 Drawer Computer Desk
Home Depot
$49.89 Free Shipping
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Walmart
Convenience Concepts Graystone Square Coffee Table
Walmart
$106.00 $135.00
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Convenience Concepts Tucson Metal Round Coffee Table
Walmart
$93.00 $117.00
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Gymax Rectangular Glass Coffee End Side Table w/ Shelf Living Room Furniture Black
Walmart
$134.99 $199.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Furniture of America Anjin Enzo Contemporary Two-tone Multi-storage Coffee Table Espresso Espresso Finish
Walmart
$253.79
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Furniture of America Hali Contemporary Brown Solid Wood Coffee Table
Walmart
$162.89 $208.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Furniture of America Monte Accent End Table - Espresso
Walmart
$123.10 $141.74
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Furniture of America Porthos Contemporary Wood End Table in Espresso
Walmart
$134.31
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Safavieh Jacob Rectangular Glass Leg Modern Coffee Table
Walmart
$186.06 $222.32
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Yaheetech Lift Up Top Coffee Table
Walmart
$131.99 $197.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
Olee Sleep 10 Inch Eos Memory Twin Size Foam Mattress, Grey
Amazon
$160
Amazon
Olee Sleep 10 Inch Gel Infused Layer Top Memory Foam Mattress, Twin, Blue
Amazon
$134.99
Sears Outlet and American Freight Have Become: American Freight: Furniture, Mattress, and Appliance
NEWS
Home Depot
Honey-Can-Do Entryway Coat Rack and Shoe Rack Combo-SHF-03423
Home Depot
$ 38.19 $ 38.19
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Costco
Comfort Tech 10" Serene Firm Queen Mattress
Costco
$449.99
Home Depot
Honey-Can-Do Entryway Coat Rack and Shoe Rack Combo
Home Depot
$38.19 $54.55
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Overstock
Up to 70% Off Overstock Clearance + Ships Free
Overstock
Sale
Up to 6.0% Cashback
AliExpress
Lazy Bean Bag Sofas Cover Chairs Without Filler Linen Cloth Lounger Seat Bean Bag Puff Couch Tatami Living Room Furniture
AliExpress
$11.18 $21.10
Cashback Available
Amazon
Elegant Home Fashions Dawson Wall Cabinet, White
Amazon
$60.04 $95.63 Free Shipping
Amazon
Amazon Basics 9-Leg Support Metal Bed Frame - Strong Support for Box Spring and Mattress Set - Tool-Free Easy Assembly - Queen Size Bed
Amazon
61$