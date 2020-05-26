Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ÄPPLARÖ Table w/ 2 Folding Chairs

$108.00 $159.00
Expires: 05/31/20
About this Deal

Ikea is offering this ÄPPLARÖ Table w/ 2 Folding Chairs for only $108.00 with various shipping.

Details:
  • Two folding drop-leaves allow you to adjust the table size according to your needs
  • The chair is easy to fold up and store, which makes it perfect for extra dinner guests
  • You can make your chair more comfortable and personal by adding a chair pad
  • The furniture has been pre-treated with several layers of semi-transparent wood stain

