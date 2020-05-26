This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
ÄPPLARÖ Table w/ 2 Folding Chairs
$108.00
$159.00
+ Varied Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
About this Deal
|Ikea is offering this ÄPPLARÖ Table w/ 2 Folding Chairs for only $108.00 with various shipping.
Details:
Related to this item:patio outdoor gear garden furniture Outdoor furniture Ikea dining sets Outdoor Dining Furniture
What's the matter?