Ikea is offering this ÄPPLARÖ Table w/ 2 Folding Chairs for only $108.00 with various shipping.



Details:

Two folding drop-leaves allow you to adjust the table size according to your needs



The chair is easy to fold up and store, which makes it perfect for extra dinner guests



You can make your chair more comfortable and personal by adding a chair pad



The furniture has been pre-treated with several layers of semi-transparent wood stain