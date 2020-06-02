Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Princeton Fabric Sofa & Ottoman Set (2 Colors) + F/S

$399.00 $699.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/05/20
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering the Princeton Fabric Sofa and Ottoman Set in 2 Colors for just $399.00 (Reg. $699.00) with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • The perfect modern touch to suit any space
  • Perfect for small-scale living, dorms or apartments
  • Reversible sectional allows for a left facing or right facing configuration
  • High-quality Abbyson design and construction

Comments (3)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 02, 2020
Love this design.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 02, 2020
Back again
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
Dec 15, 2019
expired? I see it for $699
