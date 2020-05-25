Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Realspace Dawson Computer Desk (2 Colors)
$109.99 $219.99
12 days ago
Expires : 10/06/20
Office Depot is offering this Realspace Dawson 60" Computer Desk for only $109.99. free in-store pickup.

Available Colors
Product Details:
  • Features functional, space-saving design ideal for home office
  • Computer desk with CPU storage keeps your tower out of sight
  • Slide-out keyboard shelf helps save desk space
  • Received 4+ stars from over 220 reviews
Compare to $229.99 at Target.

Other Notable Desks:

mosantiago
mosantiago (L1)
12 days ago
This item is no longer available
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 25, 2020
10% back in Rewards on select Furniture, Seating and Lighting items from 5/17/20 to 5/30/20 11:59 PM ET or while supplies last, whichever occurs first.
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 08, 2020
Price Drop
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 14, 2019
Price Drop
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 12, 2019
Updated
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 30, 2018
Price Drop
Likes Reply
IWantMyHatBack
IWantMyHatBack (L2)
Nov 29, 2017
Beautiful! Like the storage, and the tall one to store a desktop in.
Likes Reply
see more comments 4
