5'3" x 5'3" Safavieh Carousel Airplanes Area Rug (F/S)
$79.98 $89.30
Jun 24, 2020
Walmart is offering the 5'3"x5'3" Safavieh Carousel Caroline Airplanes Area Rug for just $66.39 with free shipping.

Product Details:
No backing, rug pad (sold separately) recommended to avoid shifting and sliding
100% Polypropylene Frisee
Vacuum regularly (preferably one without beater bars) and spot clean
Use rug protectors under the legs of heavy furniture to avoid flattening piles
Avoid direct sunlight as it will cause the colors in your area rug to fade

home decor Kids Walmart home Decor furniture Rugs area rugs
