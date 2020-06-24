Walmart
$79.98
$89.30
Jun 24, 2020
1 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Walmart is offering the 5'3"x5'3" Safavieh Carousel Caroline Airplanes Area Rug for just $66.39 with free shipping.
Product Details:
No backing, rug pad (sold separately) recommended to avoid shifting and sliding
100% Polypropylene Frisee
Vacuum regularly (preferably one without beater bars) and spot clean
Use rug protectors under the legs of heavy furniture to avoid flattening piles
Avoid direct sunlight as it will cause the colors in your area rug to fade
What's the matter?