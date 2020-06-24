Walmart is offering the 5'3"x5'3" Safavieh Carousel Caroline Airplanes Area Rug for just $66.39 with free shipping.



Product Details:

No backing, rug pad (sold separately) recommended to avoid shifting and sliding

100% Polypropylene Frisee

Vacuum regularly (preferably one without beater bars) and spot clean

Use rug protectors under the legs of heavy furniture to avoid flattening piles

Avoid direct sunlight as it will cause the colors in your area rug to fade