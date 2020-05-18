Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sam Pub 5-Piece Dining Set (Ships Free)

$399.00 $649.00
+ Free Shipping
Right now, Sam's Club is offering this Sam Pub 5-Piece Dining Set for only $399.00 with free shipping.

Note: Due to COVID19 carriers are no longer making in-home deliveries. Shipments will deliver outside the home, to the porch or into the garage.

Product Description:
  • 18" drop-in leaf
  • One cabinet
  • Foam cushion seat
  • Faux leather upholstery

Comments (2)

pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
May 18, 2020
Price updated
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Sep 27, 2019
Out of stock
