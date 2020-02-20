Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sauder Homeplus Base Cabinet (Dakota Oak finish)

$57.96 $119.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/29/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering Sauder Homeplus Base Cabinet (Dakota Oak finish) on sale for $57.96, originally $119.99. Shipping is free on this item.

Features:
  • The base cabinet is stackable up to two high for additional storage
  • Adjustable shelf behind framed panel doors
  • Enclosed back panel has cord access
  • Adjustable base levelers make this base cabinet fit any space
  • Dakota Oak finish
  • Engineered wood construction
  • Assembled dimensions: L: 29.61" x W: 17.01" x H: 37.40"

