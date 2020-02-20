Amazon is offering Sauder Homeplus Base Cabinet (Dakota Oak finish) on sale for $57.96, originally $119.99. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

The base cabinet is stackable up to two high for additional storage



Adjustable shelf behind framed panel doors



Enclosed back panel has cord access



Adjustable base levelers make this base cabinet fit any space



Dakota Oak finish



Engineered wood construction



Assembled dimensions: L: 29.61" x W: 17.01" x H: 37.40"