Walmart is having the Sauder Homeplus Wardrobe/Storage Cabinet in Dakota Oak for only $125.89 (Reg. $250.00) with free shipping! Free store pickup is also available.



Details:

Assembled dimensions: 28.976" L x 20.945" W x 71.181" H

Adjustable shelf for flexible storage options

Garment rod included

Framed panel doors for an extra touch of style

Drawer with metal runners and safety stops

Adjustable base levelers adjust to uneven surfaces

Assembly required