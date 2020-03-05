Walmart is offering this Sauder Peppercorn Wall Cabinet for only $29.99 with free in-store pickup, otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

Adjustable shelf behind frame and panel door



Cubbyhole storage features two adjustable shelves



Bathroom storage wall cabinet's reversible door opens left or right



Lower shelf with faux granite finish



Dimensions: 23.31" W x 7.56" D x 24.57" H



Received 4+ stars from over 80 reviews

Compare to $84.99 at Kohl's and $61.15 at Sears.