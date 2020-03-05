Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sauder Peppercorn Wall Cabinet

$29.99 $54.20
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/12/20
About this Deal

Walmart is offering this Sauder Peppercorn Wall Cabinet for only $29.99 with free in-store pickup, otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.

Details:
  • Adjustable shelf behind frame and panel door
  • Cubbyhole storage features two adjustable shelves
  • Bathroom storage wall cabinet's reversible door opens left or right
  • Lower shelf with faux granite finish
  • Dimensions: 23.31" W x 7.56" D x 24.57" H
  • Received 4+ stars from over 80 reviews

Compare to $84.99 at Kohl's and $61.15 at Sears.

Related to this item:

bathroom home decor Walmart Home Improvement Storage & Organization bathroom cabinets wall cabinets Sauder
Comments (1)

johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Mar 05, 2020
This brand actually makes decent furniture :) couldn't recommend them enough!
