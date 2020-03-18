This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walmart
$17.99
$19.34
Mar 18, 2020
Expires : 03/31/20
19 Likes 0 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Walmart is offering Mainstays Kalla Wood and Metal 3 Shelf End Table on sale for $17.99, originally $19.34. Shipping is free on $35+
Product Highlights
🏷 Deal Tagshome decor Walmart home Sale furniture Storage & Organization Decoration Shelf End Table
What's the matter?