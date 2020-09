Amazon is offering SEI Sliding Door Media Cabinet for only $120.00(Reg. $379.99) at checkout. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Holds up to 248 DVDs or 536 CDs



3 fixed shelves



4 adjustable or removable shelves with 3 inch increments for maximum flexibility



weight : 72 lb.; Overall: 31.75" W x 9.25" D x 48.75" H; Top surface: 9.25” W x 31.75” D