Walmart is having this SEI Wall-Mount Laptop Desk on sale for $76.00, originally $139.00. Shipping is free on this item.



OVERVIEW:

Fold down desktop reveals oodles of organization



4 compartments, 1 angled paper organizer, 1 corkboard, and 1 drawer



Small-space friendly wall mounted profile



Universal style



Brown mahogany



Overall: 26" W x 6" D x 20" H



Writing surface is 24.75" W x 13.5" D