Walmart is offering this Senda Monsters 3-Shelf Bookshelf w/ Drawer for just $22.15 (Reg. $49.97) with free shipping on $35+ or free store pickup.



Features:

A pull-out storage box on 4 casters for large and bulky items

Can support up to 33 lbs.

Customizable with collapsible bins and baskets (sold separately)

Ideal for classrooms, art rooms, children's bedrooms, playrooms and more

Constructed of MDF with an easy-to-clean finish

Easy to assemble with included instructions

15.75" L x 11.81" W x 38.5" H