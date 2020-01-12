Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Senda Monsters 3-Shelf Bookshelf w/ Drawer
$22.15 $49.97
Jan 10, 2020
Expires : 01/11/20
Walmart is offering this Senda Monsters 3-Shelf Bookshelf w/ Drawer for just $22.15 (Reg. $49.97) with free shipping on $35+ or free store pickup.

Features:
  • A pull-out storage box on 4 casters for large and bulky items
  • Can support up to 33 lbs.
  • Customizable with collapsible bins and baskets (sold separately)
  • Ideal for classrooms, art rooms, children's bedrooms, playrooms and more
  • Constructed of MDF with an easy-to-clean finish
  • Easy to assemble with included instructions
  • 15.75" L x 11.81" W x 38.5" H

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
shirley16287
shirley16287 (L1)
Jan 12, 2020
out of stock it says
Likes Reply
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
Jan 12, 2020
Thanks :)
Likes Reply
