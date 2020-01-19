Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart

Serta Big & Tall Manager Office Chair + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$72.00 $110.00
Jan 19, 2020
About this Deal

Walmart is offering this Serta Big & Tall Manager Office Chair for only $81.00 with free shipping!

Alternatively available in 1 other colors for $81.00!

Product Details:
This heavy-duty chair supports up to 300 lbs
The chair is upholstered in a soft breathable fabric
Double-layer body pillows on backrest cradle your posture
Arm height adjustability allows precise arm positioning and added comfort
Adjust the seat height so your knees are at a 90-degree angle for proper circulation
Dimensions: 24.25"W x 27"D x 37.5-40.5"H
Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews!
Compare to this similar chair for $169.82 on Amazon.

