Walmart
Serta Big & Tall Manager Office Chair + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$72.00
$110.00
Jan 19, 2020
4 Likes 0 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Walmart is offering this Serta Big & Tall Manager Office Chair for only $81.00 with free shipping!
Alternatively available in 1 other colors for $81.00!
Product Details:
This heavy-duty chair supports up to 300 lbs
The chair is upholstered in a soft breathable fabric
Double-layer body pillows on backrest cradle your posture
Arm height adjustability allows precise arm positioning and added comfort
Adjust the seat height so your knees are at a 90-degree angle for proper circulation
Dimensions: 24.25"W x 27"D x 37.5-40.5"H
Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews!
Compare to this similar chair for $169.82 on Amazon.
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping Walmart home Office chair furniture Office Furniture Living Room Furniture serta
What's the matter?