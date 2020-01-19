Walmart is offering this Serta Big & Tall Manager Office Chair for only $81.00 with free shipping!



Alternatively available in 1 other colors for $81.00!



Product Details:

This heavy-duty chair supports up to 300 lbs

The chair is upholstered in a soft breathable fabric

Double-layer body pillows on backrest cradle your posture

Arm height adjustability allows precise arm positioning and added comfort

Adjust the seat height so your knees are at a 90-degree angle for proper circulation

Dimensions: 24.25"W x 27"D x 37.5-40.5"H

Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews!

Compare to this similar chair for $169.82 on Amazon.