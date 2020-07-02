This deal is expired!
Ashley Design Benchcraft Calicho Sofa
$414.00
$1000.00
+ $150.00 Shipping
Expires: 02/14/20
About this Deal
|JCPenney is offering this Ashley Design Benchcraft Calicho Sofa for only $414.00 when you use code FRESH20 at checkout! Shipping fees vary but start at $150.
Details:
Included: 4 Throw Pillow(s), 1 Sofa(s)
Measurements: 38" D x 87" W x 38" H
Weight (lb.): 130 Lb
Fabric Description: Woven
Frame Content: 100% Wood
Compare to $699.33 at Amazon.
