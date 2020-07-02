Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
JCPenney Coupons »

Ashley Design Benchcraft Calicho Sofa

$414.00 $1000.00
+ $150.00 Shipping
Expires: 02/14/20
JCPenney Coupons See Deal
Up to 6.0% Cashback

About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Ashley Design Benchcraft Calicho Sofa for only $414.00 when you use code FRESH20 at checkout! Shipping fees vary but start at $150.

Details:
Included: 4 Throw Pillow(s), 1 Sofa(s)
Measurements: 38" D x 87" W x 38" H
Weight (lb.): 130 Lb
Fabric Description: Woven
Frame Content: 100% Wood
Compare to $699.33 at Amazon.

Related to this item:

JCPenney Living Room sofa furniture Living Room Furniture Ashley Furniture Ashley Design Signature Design by Ashley
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Modern Farmhouse Buffet Sideboard Kitchen Dining Storage Cabinet Living Room, 32 Inch, Reclaimed Barnwood Brown
Amazon
$174.99 $299.00
Costco
Verena 5-piece Fire Chat Set + Free Shipping
Costco
$1799.99 $2299.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
28% Discount - COSYLAND Ottoman with Storage Folding Leather Ottoman Footrest Foot Stool Black Ottoman for Small Room
Amazon
$25.99 $35.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Boss Office Products Black Boss Office Deluxe Posture Chair
Amazon
$56.58 $149.00
Amazon
AmazonBasics Leather-Padded, Adjustable, Swivel Office Desk Chair with Armrest, Black
Amazon
$92.13
Walmart
4PCS PE Rattan Wicker Conversation Set
Walmart
$194.99 $348.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
Hbada Reclining Office Desk Chair | Adjustable High Back Ergonomic Computer Mesh Recliner | White Home Office Chairs with Footrest and Lumbar Support
Amazon
$199.99 $229.99
Amazon
Hbada Ergonomic Office Recliner Chair - High Back Desk Chair Racing Style with Lumbar Support - Height Adjustable Seat, Headrest- Breathable Mesh Back - Soft Foam Seat Cushion with Footrest, White
Amazon
$179.99 $199.99
Amazon
Honey-Can-Do SHF-03423 Entryway Storage Valet
Amazon
$38.19 $92.99 Free Shipping
Costco
Novaform 8" Full Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Costco
$249.99
Amazon
Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion - Non-Slip Orthopedic Chair Car Seat Cushion - Sciatica & Back Pain Relief
Amazon
$30.31
Woot
100% Waterproof SureGuard Mattress Protector
Woot
$9.99 $25.97
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Home Depot
Extra 10% Off $300+ Home Office Furniture R Decor - Furniture
Home Depot
Sale
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Walmart
Haden Armed Storage Bench Ottoman + F/S
Walmart
$127.00 $200.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
hayneedle
Belham Living San Miguel Gathering Swivel Chair - Set of 2 | Hayneedle
hayneedle
$439.99 $619.99
hayneedle
Belham Living Charter All-Weather Wicker Swivel Rocker - Set of 2 | Hayneedle
hayneedle
$54999 $599.99
Newegg
GTRACING Gaming Desk Computer Office PC Gamer Table Pro Racing Style Professional Game Station Z-Shaped with Gaming Controller Tablet Stand & Cup Holder, Black - Newegg.com
Newegg
$129.99 $179.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Triple Shiatsu Pro Massage Cushion MCS-615H
Best Buy
$79.99 $149.99
Cashback Available
Michaels
Modular Panel Cube By Simply Tidy™
Michaels
$47.99 $79.99
Up to 3.0% Cashback
Michaels
Mobile Workstation By Simply Tidy™
Michaels
$239.99 $399.99
Up to 3.0% Cashback
Wayfair
Colby Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed
Wayfair
$183.59 $215.99