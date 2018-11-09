JCPenney is offering this Signature Design By Ashley Blake Sofa (2 Colors) for only $349.00 when you use code COOLBUY9 at checkout! Free Delivery* with the Presidents' Day Sale.



Blake Loveseat is also available for $349 w/ code COOLBUY9 at checkout (reg $1,100).



Product Details:

Features the best in comfort & elegant style



High-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in thick poly fiber



Dimensions: 38 x 36 x 90"



Received 4+ stars from 1,260+ reviews

Compare to this similar sofa for $632.49 at Overstock.