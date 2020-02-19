Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ashley Design Blake Loveseat (2 Colors)

$349.00 $1100.00
+ Varied Shipping
Expires: 02/19/20
About this Deal

JCPenney is offering Ashley Design Blake Loveseat (2 Colors) for only $349.00 when you use code COOLBUY9 (extra 10% off) at checkout with various shipping fees.

Details:
  • High-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in thick poly fiber
  • Polyester/polyurethane upholstery
  • Corner-blocked frame
  • Exposed feet with faux wood finish
  • Dimensions: 36" D x 38" H x 69" W
  • Weight: 95lbs
  • Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews

Comments (3)

icedgrandelatte
icedgrandelatte (L1)
Feb 19, 2020
https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/p/bladen-loveseat/1200035.html?cgid=loveseats#start=9

I bought it from JCPenny and saw this....had to get price match.
better deal buying direct.
icedgrandelatte
icedgrandelatte (L1)
Feb 19, 2020
https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/p/bladen-loveseat/1200035.html?cgid=loveseats#start=9

It's Actually Cheaper if you buy direct.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 21, 2019
Price Drop
