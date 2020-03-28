Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney Coupons

JCPenney

Signature Design by Ashley Camila Sofa
$378.00 $1130.00
Mar 28, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
13  Likes 3  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Signature Design by Ashley Camila Sofa for only $378.00 when you use code FRIENDS (extra 10% off) at checkout with various shipping fees.

Details:
  • Corner-blocked frame
  • Attached back and loose seat cushions
  • High-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in thick poly fiber
  • Padded arms
  • Dimensions: 78" W x 37" H x 39" D

🏷 Deal Tags

JCPenney sofa furniture couch Office Furniture Ashley Furniture Ashley Design Signature Design by Ashley
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 28, 2020
Back again!
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 27, 2019
Price Drop
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 26, 2018
Price Drop
Likes Reply
JCPenney See All arrow
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 70-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 40% Off Fall Fashion Event + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks Panini Press ON SALE
$54 $60.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up To 40% Off Halloween Deals 👻 🎃 Such a Thrill!
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
(10/10) JCPenney Kids Zone October Activity + 10% Off Coupon
Event
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
BOGO Free Bras, B3G3 Panties & More
BOGO
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Clarks Women's Shoes from $22.99!
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
35-60% Off Jewelry Sale + Extra 25%-30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Jelli Fish Kids Little & Big Girls Fleece Long Sleeve One Piece Pajama
$17.64 $42
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Levi's Reusable Unisex Adult Face Mask
$15
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ALDI
ALDI
New Weekly Ad for 10/7 (In-Store)
WeeklyAD
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Price Drop! LuxuryGoods Leather Futon (4 Colors)
$159.00 $359.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Up to $1,300 Off Fall Indoor Furniture Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
Overstock
Overstock
Up to 70% Off Anniversary Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Ktaxon Wooden Bathroom Floor Cabinet
$99.99 $159.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Overstock
Overstock
Porch & Den Voges Ergonomic Home Office Chair
$91.59 $132.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/14)
WeeklyAD
Home Depot
Home Depot
2-Pc Home Beyond Dining Accent Chair Set
$72.68 $151.16
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Tiers 4 Bathroom Kitchen Floor Storage Cabinet
$49.99 $129.97
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Walnew Modern Split Back Sofa Bed
$279.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Wayfair
Wayfair
Today Only! 59" Bjorn Rolled Arm Settee + Ships Free
$309.99 $1307.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Shintenchi Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch, Modern Linen Fabric L-Shaped Couch 3-Seat Sofa 2020
$399.99
Amazon
Amazon
UNBRUVO Kids Sofa, Children Sofa Cartoon Princess Girl Baby Folding Seat Recliner Boy for Living Room Bedroom, Gift for Toddlers Girls (J, One Size)
$53 $264.99
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Brand Top Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa Couch, 80"W, Denim Blue
$798.29
Amazon
Amazon
DKLGG Futon Sofa Convertible Couches Sleeper Bed for Living Room Fold Up and Down Recliner Couch (Brown)
$279.99
Home Depot
Home Depot
Boyel Living 115 In. Dark Blue Velvet 3-Seater Full Sleeper Sectional Sofa Bed
$560.44
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
IKEA
IKEA
HOLMSUND Sleeper Sectional, 3-seat, Orrsta Light Blue
$699.00
IKEA
IKEA
LIDHULT Sleeper Sofa, Grann/Bomstad Dark Brown - IKEA
$1499.00
Amazon
Amazon
Serta Copenhagen Sofa Couch for Two People, Pillowed Back Cushions and Rounded Arms, Durable Modern Upholstered Fabric, 61" Loveseat, Charcoal
$312.99
Amazon
Amazon
DHP Lodge Convertible Futon Couch Bed with Microfiber Upholstery and Wood Legs, Charcoal
$249.99
arrow
arrow