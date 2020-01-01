Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JCPenney

JCPenney

Ashley Design Kennesaw Sofa + 2 Accent Pillows
$699.00 $1600.00
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/02/20
About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Ashley Design Kennesaw Sofa + 2 Accent Pillows for only $699.00 when you use code HAPPY20 (extra 10% off) at checkout. Shipping fees vary.

Details:
  • Dramatically transform your living space
  • Washed in earthy Southwestern tones
  • Envelops you in comfort and quality
  • Includes 2 Polyester Accent Pillows
  • Dimensions: 89" W x 39" D x 38" H
  • Received 4+ stars from over 75 reviews

home JCPenney sofa Home Improvement furniture Home Furniture Living Room Furniture Ashley Furniture
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 01, 2020
Price Drop
