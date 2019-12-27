Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney Coupons

JCPenney

3-Pc Ashley Rustin Faux Leather Sectional (2 Colors)
$1872.00 $3900.00
Dec 27, 2019
Expires : 12/31/19
13  Likes 0  Comments
8
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

Right now, JCPenney has this 3-Pc Ashley Furniture Rustin Faux Leather Sectional for only $1,872.00 with code FORME (extra 10% off) used at checkout. Shipping fees may vary.

Product Details:
  • Available in 2 colors
  • Arm Style: Pad Arm
  • Joinery: Screwed, Blocked, Glued, Stapled
  • Sectional Components: Left-Arm Sleeper Loveseat, Right-Arm Reclining Sofa, Armless Wedge
  • Measurements: 42 Height/Inches, 219 Width/Inches, 40 Depth/Inches
  • Weight (lb.): 433 Lb
  • Fabric Description: Faux Leather

Other Notable Furniture w/ Code FORME:

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor home JCPenney furniture Home Furniture Ashley Furniture Sofas Sectional Sofas
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
JCPenney See All arrow
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 75-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 60% Off Cyber Day Deals + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
$17.99 Kitchen Appliance Doorbusters
$17.99 $60.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 60% Off Christmas & Holiday Savings + Extra 30%
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 40% Off Fall Fashion Event + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Matrix Hair Care (Mult. Options)
$9.00 $19.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up To 40% Off Halloween Deals 👻 🎃 Such a Thrill!
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Home Expressions Bath Towels (Multiple Colors)
$2.19+
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cuisinart® Precision Master™ 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer
$199.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
Kitchen & Dining Savings + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ALDI
ALDI
New Weekly Ad for 10/7 (In-Store)
WeeklyAD
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
HOT
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
HOT
Wayfair
Wayfair
Elim Sleigh 2-Piece Bedroom Set
$439.99 $1012.5
FREE SHIPPING
Overstock
Overstock
Up to 70% Off Anniversary Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Bed & Room Queen Portrait Wall Bed w/ Desk
$1899.99 $2499.99
FREE SHIPPING
Overstock
Overstock
Porch & Den Voges Ergonomic Home Office Chair
$91.59 $132.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/14)
WeeklyAD
Walmart
Walmart
Buffet Server Cabinet w/ Adjustable Shelves & Drawers
$250.34 $500.67
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Realspace 5-Shelf Bookcase (In-Store)
$79.92 $169.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 80% Off Mega Clearance Event + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Overstock
Overstock
Up to 70% Off Anniversary Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 70% Off Wayfair October Clearance
SALE
Sams Club
Sams Club
Fall Decor Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Up to $100 Off Select Area Rugs
SALE
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
'Surprise 2-Day Savings' Event + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
BoomTeck Blue and White Fabric Shower Curtain Set for Bathroom with 12 Hooks 72 X 72 Inches Polyester Waterproof Machine Washable Decorative Bath Curtain Hotel Grade Home Decor
$5.99 $11.99
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 70% Off 1-Day Online-Only Deals
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
Hyper Tough Heavy Duty 4-tier Interlocking Shelf (White) - Weight Capacity of Up to 100 Lbs/Shelf
$17.30
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow