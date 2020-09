Wayfair is having this Sobro Smart Coffee Table (2 Colors) for $999.99 (Reg. $1,499.00) with free shipping!



Features:

Received 4.7 stars from 360+ reviews!



Adjustable Refrigerator Temperature Range: 37-54 degrees Fahrenheit



Refrigerator drawer supports up to 55lbs



Base Material: Metal



Level of Assembly: Partial Assembly



Top Material: Glass



Top Glass Type: Tempered Glass



17.25'' H x 43.5'' L x 23'' W