Sams Club

Sams Club

7-Piece Austin Dining Set + Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING
$519.00 $734.00
Jun 22, 2020
Expires : 06/25/20
Jun 22, 2020
14
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this 7-Piece Austin Dining Set for only $519.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Includes table and 6 chairs
  • 18" side extension leaf
  • Dark gray finish
  • Wood grain detail
  • Four poster legs

Free Shipping home chair furniture table Sams Club Dining Set Home Furniture
arrow