Kohl's is offering cardholders this Sonoma Goods for Life Coronado Stack Chair in 3 colors for $24.49. Get $10 Kohls Cash For Every $50 Purchase. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Product Details:

Sturdy powder-coated steel frame resists rust



Fade-resistant fabric



Dimensions: 36.25''H x 21.75''W x 27.5''D



Weight: 10.80 lbs.



Seat height: 16.69"



Weight capacity: 250 lbs.



Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews