SONOMA Goods for Life Wicker Turtle Planter

$8.39 $39.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/26/20
About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's is offering SONOMA Goods for Life Wicker Turtle Planter for only $8.39 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (30% off w/ card) with free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE (w/ card) used at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Product Details :
  • Plastic resin, iron metal holder, polypropylene pot
  • 6.7"H x 9"W x 13"D
  • Received 4.7 stars from 18 reviews!

