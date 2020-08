Home Depot is offering this Steve Silver Monte Carlo Rich Brown King Bed for $661.00 (Reg. $1377.00) with code HDDECORJAN20 at checkout. Shipping and delivery charge is $55.00.



Queen size is available for $574.56 with the same coupon code.



Details:

Constructed of cherry and mappa burl veneers, poplar solids and man-made components

Rich cocoa finish

Tall arched headboard and footboard

Wide posts with shaped cap and bun feet

Beautiful carved floral accents and intricate metal work create an elegant style

Includes 4-slats and supports

Bed requires the use of both a mattress and box spring - sold separately