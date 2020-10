Lowe's is offering this 7.59-in W x 4.23-ft L Aged Gray Oak Laminate Flooring for just $0.99 (/Sq. Ft.)! Shipping is free on orders over 45 or opt for free store pickup.



Features:

Rustic gray wood planks simulate high-end wood flooring while straight edge planks click together tightly leaving no gaps

Enhance your room with wider planks that are perfect for modern, contemporary, and industrial/urban design styles

Can also be installed on walls to add warmth to rooms and style to spaces

8mm thickness

Easy to install locking system requires no glue and makes installing a laminate floor an easy DIY project; coordinated mouldings available