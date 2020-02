Home Depot is offering this StyleWell Bainport Wood Kitchen Pantry with Haze Top for $153.30 (Reg. $219.00) with free shipping!



Details:

Available in 2 colors: Black/Haze & Ivory/Haze

Farmhouse style storage cabinet with Haze oak top

Beadboard doors

2 adjustable interior shelves

Lower storage drawer

Crafted of wood

Roomy storage for a dining room, kitchen or any area where extra storage is needed

Assembly required

28 in W x 14 in D x 45 in H