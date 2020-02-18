Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Swivel Papasan Chair (Mult. Colors) + Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING
$155.74 $375.00
Feb 18, 2020
2  Likes 0  Comments
4
About this Deal

Wayfair is offering this Swivel Papasan Chair (Mult. Colors) with free shipping.

Details:
Overall Product Weight: 29 lb.
Minimum Door Width - Side to Side: 30''
Dimensions: 40” W x 36” D x 35.25” H
Received 4+ stars from over 430 reviews!

home decor Free Shipping home Home Improvement chairs wayfair funiture Swivel Chair
