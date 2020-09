Bed Bath & Beyond is offering this Tropic Island 13' Natural Cotton Rope Hammock for only $24.99 with free shipping on orders of $39 or more.



BEYOND+ members can get this item for $19.99 with free shipping! Learn more about BEYOND+ here.



Details:

Sturdy design with integrated safety swivel and wooden spreader bar



Weather and fade resistant fabric



Fits hammock stands that are 180" long (not included)



Maximum capacity of 400 lb.



Hammock measures 156" L x 55" W

Note: does not include the stand.