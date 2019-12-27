Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
TRYSIL Wardrobe w/ Mirror Glass (Dark Brown)
$99.00 $199.00
Dec 27, 2019
Expires : 01/05/20
About this Deal

IKEA has this TRYSIL Wardrobe w/ Mirror Glass in Dark Brown for $99.00 (Reg. $199.00) to IKEA Family members (Join for Free)! Opt for free store pickup to avoid shipping fee.

Details:
  • Width: 31 1/4 " / Depth: 24 1/8 " / Height: 79 3/8 "
  • Sliding doors allow more room for furniture
  • A mirrored door saves space
  • An adjustable shelf make it easy to customize the space according to your needs
  • 1 adjustable shelf and 1 clothes rail included
  • The clothes rail holds about 20 shirts on hangers

