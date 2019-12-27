IKEA has this TRYSIL Wardrobe w/ Mirror Glass in Dark Brown for $99.00 (Reg. $199.00) to IKEA Family members (Join for Free)! Opt for free store pickup to avoid shipping fee.



Details:

Width: 31 1/4 " / Depth: 24 1/8 " / Height: 79 3/8 "

Sliding doors allow more room for furniture

A mirrored door saves space

An adjustable shelf make it easy to customize the space according to your needs

1 adjustable shelf and 1 clothes rail included

The clothes rail holds about 20 shirts on hangers