Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Target Coupons

Target

Up to 25% Off Furniture Sale + Extra 15%
Sale
Jul 12, 2020
Expires : 07/14/20
25  Likes 1  Comments
9
See Deal

About this Deal

Target is now offering an up to 25% off furniture sale plus an extra 15% off on select items with code SUMMER at checkout and free shipping on orders of $35 or more!

Make sure to use your RedCard to score an additional 5% savings whenever you shop!

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor home patio Sale Home Improvement furniture Target Home Furniture
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 13, 2020
Expires 7/14
Likes Reply
Target See All arrow
Target
Target
"Black Friday Now" Deals All Month Live Now!!
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
$40 Off $40 RedCard Coupon
$40 Off
Target
Target
New Black Friday Deals Now
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
Black Friday 2020 Sale Announced
NEWS
HOT
Target
Target
Early Black Friday TV Deals
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
Holiday Daily Deals & More
SALE
Target
Target
Black Friday Home Special Sale (Starts 11/08)
SALE
Target
Target
Target’s Newest Shopping Safety Measures
NEWS
HOT
Target
Target
Stoneware Reactive Glaze Round Mug Sour Cream
$3.99
Target
Target
2-Days Only! 20% Off Women's Clothing & Shoes
20% Off
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Overstock
Overstock
Early Access Doorbusters Holiday Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
SINOVO Mid Back Mesh Office Chair
$49.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company
PDG 6' Folding Table
$29.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 4.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
Walmart
Walmart
Mid-Back Mesh Office Ergonomic Chair + F/S
$40.88 $47.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
December Member Only Savings Book (Starts 11/23)
SALE
Sams Club
Sams Club
Lexington Power Theater Recliner (3 Colors)
$399.00 $676.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
Next Week Aldi Finds (11/11)
WeeklyAD
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
Holiday Appliance Savings Event
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
"Deals for Days" Event 1 Now Live!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Target
Target
Early Black Friday TV Deals
SALE
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 40% Off Black Friday Appliances + Up to $700 Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Costco Black Friday 2020 Ad Released!
BF Ad
HOT
Target
Target
New Black Friday Deals Now
SALE
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
'The Wish List' Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
Costco
Costco
Samsung Holiday Savings Starts Now
SALE
HOT
Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight
Black Friday Prices
SALE
HOT
Big Lots
Big Lots
2020 Black Friday AD Just Released!
BF AD
arrow
arrow