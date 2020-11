Price drop (was $65)! Staples has the Ardfield Mesh Task Chair (2 Colors) for only $59.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Available in 2 colors (black & grey)



Task chair is a smart addition to any office space



Black mesh back and fabric seat



This chair provides lumbar support



Overall dimensions: 35.9-39.8"H x 24.9"W x 25.6"D



Seat dimensions: 19.2"W x 17.4"D



Fixed t-shaped arms provide added comfort



Swivel-tilt with adjustable tension control for comfort



Weight rated up to 275 lbs.



Assembly required



Received 4+ stars out of 2,110+ reviews!