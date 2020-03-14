Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 55% Off Target Furniture + Extra 10% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/14/20
About this Deal

Target is offering up to 55% off clearance furniture plus an extra 10% off (applied in-cart) with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Also, be sure to use your Target RedCard to score an additional 5% every time you shop!

Other Notable Sales & Offers:

Comments (3)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 10, 2020
Updated with now up to 55%
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 10, 2020
55% off
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Mar 05, 2020
Updated with 5% Off for cardholders
Reply
