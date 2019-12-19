This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Dec 19, 2019
Expires : 12/24/19
Now through 12/24, Kohl's is offering an up to 60% off 3-Day Sale plus cardholders can get an extra 30% off with code GIFT30 and free shipping with code DECMVCFREE at checkout. Also, receive $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent (redeemable from 12/25 - 1/5/20).
Non-cardholders can use code GIFTLIST for an extra 20% off $100 or 15% off everything else with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Hot Tip: order by 11:59 pm (CT) on Dec. 18 to get your order by Christmas Eve!
Notable 3-Day Sale Categories:
Other Notable Sales & Offers:
