Kohl's

Kohl's

Up to 60% Off Kohl's last Minute Gift Sale + Extra 30% Off
Sale
Dec 19, 2019
Expires : 12/24/19
About this Deal

Now through 12/24, Kohl's is offering an up to 60% off 3-Day Sale plus cardholders can get an extra 30% off with code GIFT30 and free shipping with code DECMVCFREE at checkout. Also, receive $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent (redeemable from 12/25 - 1/5/20).

Non-cardholders can use code GIFTLIST for an extra 20% off $100 or 15% off everything else with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Hot Tip: order by 11:59 pm (CT) on Dec. 18 to get your order by Christmas Eve!

Notable 3-Day Sale Categories:

Other Notable Sales & Offers:

Top Sale toddler flats boots kohls Bottoms satchel bags
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 17, 2019
3-Day Doorbusters starts today
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 09, 2019
Admin, I believe I already created a post for this. I looked for it, but could not find it to update.
