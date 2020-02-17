Up to 60% Off Presidents' Day Doorbusters + Extra 30%

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

For a limited time, Kohl's is offering up to 60% off Presidents' Day Doorbusters, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code GIFT30 and free shipping with code FEBMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code LOVE2SAVE for 20% off $100+ or 15% off under $100 with free shipping on $75+ orders.

Notable Doorbuster Categories:

Other Notable Offers:
  • 10% off Select Watches w/ code WATCHES10

  • $50 off $200 Select Luggage w/ code TRAVEL50

Related to this item:

patio garden toddler bicycles kohls major appliances swimwear fitness equipment
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (4)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
7h ago
Updated with President Day Sale
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
9 days ago
We will promote the deal below, since it came first. However, we will keep this deal live since it's for doorbusters

https://www.dealsplus.com/Women_deals/p_extra-30-off-free-shipping-2-7-2-17
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
10 days ago
Starts tomorrow
Reply

Related Deals

Chellis 10.5'' Wall Clock
Chellis 10.5'' Wall Clock
$106.99 $120.04
Wayfair
00
Up To 40% Off Target Presidents Day Sale + Extra 5% Off
Up To 40% Off Target Presidents Day Sale + Extra 5% Off
Sale
Target
Up to 1.00% Cashback
01
5% Off Entire Purchase W/Target Circle
5% Off Entire Purchase W/Target Circle
5% Off
Target
Up to 1.00% Cashback
90
AmazonBasics Premium Hybrid Mattress - Medium Feel - Gel Infused Memory Foam - Motion Isolation Springs - Aloe Vera Infused Fabric - CertiPUR-US Certified - 12-Inch, Queen
AmazonBasics Premium Hybrid Mattress - Medium Feel - Gel Infused Memory Foam - Motion Isolation Springs - Aloe Vera Infused Fabric - CertiPUR-US Certified - 12-Inch, Queen
$339.12 $399.90
Amazon
10
Sealy Mattress Blowout
Sealy Mattress Blowout
Wayfair
10
Living Room Seating Blowout
Living Room Seating Blowout
Wayfair
10
Presidents' Day Blowout | Wayfair
Presidents' Day Blowout | Wayfair
Wayfair
10
Sleep Innovations 10" Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Sleep Innovations 10" Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress
$299.98 $399.98
Sams Club
Up to 4.00% Cashback
40
3X5' Cherry Flag Case With Certificate Or Medal Display
3X5' Cherry Flag Case With Certificate Or Medal Display
$135.00 $169.00
Carrot-Top
10
Fremont Top-Grain Leather Recliner (Ships Free)
Fremont Top-Grain Leather Recliner (Ships Free)
$349.00 $599.00
Sams Club
Up to 4.00% Cashback
120
12pk Birthday Cake Pick Candles – Choose Fun Letter or Shapes
12pk Birthday Cake Pick Candles – Choose Fun Letter or Shapes
$2.00 $18.00
Deal Genius
50
Bradford Reversible Sectional (3 Colors)
Bradford Reversible Sectional (3 Colors)
$399.00 $799.00
Sams Club
Up to 4.00% Cashback
30
Lane Home Solutions Sunset Chocolate Brown Rocking Recliner
Lane Home Solutions Sunset Chocolate Brown Rocking Recliner
$199.00 $299.99
Big Lots
80
Marble & Acacia Wood C Side Table
Marble & Acacia Wood C Side Table
$29.99 $59.99
Big Lots
80
TJILLEVIPS Basket, Jute, 11 ¾x11 ¾x13 ¾ "
TJILLEVIPS Basket, Jute, 11 ¾x11 ¾x13 ¾ "
$12.99
IKEA
90
Floral Pattern 3-Piece Rug Set (In Store)
Floral Pattern 3-Piece Rug Set (In Store)
$29.98 $49.99
Christmas Tree Shops
00
Tribal Pattern 3-Piece Rug Set
Tribal Pattern 3-Piece Rug Set
$29.98 $49.99
Christmas Tree Shops
40
Home Sweet Home Bud Vase Set | Home Accents | Marshalls
Home Sweet Home Bud Vase Set | Home Accents | Marshalls
$16.99 $25.00
Marshalls
50
Prepac Shoe Storage Hall Tree + F/S
Prepac Shoe Storage Hall Tree + F/S
$149.59
Amazon
00
Medallion Pattern 3-Piece Rug Set (In Store)
Medallion Pattern 3-Piece Rug Set (In Store)
$29.98 $49.99
Christmas Tree Shops
50
2pk Folding Backpack Chairs Red - Room Essentials™
2pk Folding Backpack Chairs Red - Room Essentials™
$80 $100
Target
Up to 1.00% Cashback
20
nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug, 5' x 7' 5", Grey/Off-white
nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug, 5' x 7' 5", Grey/Off-white
$75.95 $169.00
Amazon
00
Natural Burlap Accent Lamp Shade
Natural Burlap Accent Lamp Shade
$5.83 $6.48
World Market
20
NuLOOM Transitional Mist Shades Area Rugs, 5' X 8', Grey
NuLOOM Transitional Mist Shades Area Rugs, 5' X 8', Grey
$49.82 $189.00
Amazon
40
Ottomanson Siesta Collection Runner Rug, 2'2" X 3' (STK3112-2X3)
Ottomanson Siesta Collection Runner Rug, 2'2" X 3' (STK3112-2X3)
$11.99
Amazon
40